Government must shut down Phil Goff’s attack on local Gov

Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance and its nationwide sister group the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Auckland Mayor Phil Goff for his comments today that John Tamihere would need the Government’s support to scrap the regional fuel tax.

Mr Williams, a lawyer, says, “The Auckland fuel tax does not require a change in legislation in order to be scrapped. All the law requires for the regional fuel tax to be implemented, amended, or removed is a consultative process followed by a rubber stamp from the Minister.”

“Phil Goff’s suggestion that the Government would block an attempt to scrap the tax is alarming and undemocratic. Why is he asking Wellington to butt into Auckland local body politics?”

“If Auckland ratepayers choose to elect a mayoral candidate committed to scrapping the regional fuel tax, is Goff seriously saying that Wellington would stand in the way?”

“This is a disgraceful attempt to seed doubt in the democratic process. The Government must rebuke Goff now, lest it be complicit in his attack on local democracy.”



© Scoop Media

