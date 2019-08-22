New Zealand Speaker welcomes Portuguese counterpart

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, welcomes the visit of His Excellency Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, President of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal.

This visit follows a New Zealand parliamentary delegation to Portugal in April 2018, led by Mr Speaker.

Mr Rodrigues will be accompanied by three MPs (Isabel Pires, Berta Cabral, and Marcos Perestrello) and three officials. The Ambassador of Portugal will also be coming from Canberra to accompany the delegation.

“It is an honour to have His Excellency come to our shores following our visit to his country last year. New Zealand and Portugal share common views and values on many global issues, and our respective Governments and Parliaments have a lot in common. And as an open and export-driven economy, Portugal is supportive of a free trade agreement between the European Union and New Zealand.

“I look forward to this valuable opportunity to deepen our bilateral relationship and share knowledge. After New Zealand parliamentarians enjoyed a meaningful and successful visit to Portugal last year, it’s now my pleasure to host His Excellency and his delegation.”

The delegation will visit Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. On Monday 26 August in Christchurch, Mr Rodrigues will meet Mayor Lianne Dalziel, visit the Al Noor Mosque, and lay a wreath at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on behalf of the people of Portugal.

His programme in Wellington has a parliamentary focus, including a meeting and dinner with Mr Speaker, and a meeting with the Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence Committee. Some of the MPs from Portugal are members of the Portugal Assembly’s Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The visit runs from 23 to 28 August 2019.





