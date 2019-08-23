Report says tiny plastic particles are from clothing, tyres

Press release by Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre. 22/8/19.

Quote; - “Tiny plastic particles from clothing, tyres clogging oceans: report”

This report shows that tyre particulates are already found to be freely released in the tyre dust as we drive on our roads now.

Then we are advised these plastic particles are then washed off our roads into our drains, streams, rivers, lakes and aquifers, and finally into our drinking water as we heard all last week over the press.

So we road users are part of the problem now!

Sorry but EV vehicles will still emit the same tyre dust toxins as regular gasoline vehicles do.

So what do we do now?

This new scientific German report https://www.sott.net/article/418585-Plastic-particles-falling-out-of-sky-with-snow-in-the-Arctic

‘Raining plastic’ – QUOTE “fragments of rubber tyres”, signals we need to move now.

Tyre dust pollution was found by lead scientist, Dr Melanie Bergmann in the laboratory at Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven discovered far more contaminating particles than they'd expected.

This clearly shows the gravity of the problems we have with too many oil based synthetic tyres used on our roads now.

These scientific reports are finally making us face reality here to warn us all of very important issues’ - to serious to ignore now.

We need to reduce our over-use of plastic tyres, and our first signal is to lower truck freight and car use now, by using public passenger rail and move at least half our freight movement onto rail.

There are no tyres used on rail, as they use only “steel wheels on a steel track” – ‘making rail virtually the lowest emitter of plastics.’

CEAC is advocating for this Government to use rail to lower freight truck tyre emissions for climate change and our NZ water quality.



