Animal Activists Target 'Pakuranga Hunt Day' at the races

Friday 23 August 2019



Another Horse Killed



Activists Target 'Pakuranga Hunt Day' at the Races

What: Horse Racing Kills protest at Pakuranga Hunt Day

When: Saturday 24 August 11.00am onwards

Where: Ellerslie Racecourse, 80 Ascot Ave, Remuera, Auckland



This Saturday, Pakuranga Hunt Day at the Ellerslie Racecourse will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating at the corner of Ascot Avenue and Greenlane East.

Activists will be holding placards and banners with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horseracing, calling on racegoers and members of the public to reconsider supporting the so-called ‘sport’ and ‘entertainment’.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Aya Oba said today, “We are opposed to horse racing. The cruelty in the industry has been well hidden so we want to raise awareness in a peaceful yet effective manner.”

This race day will be hosted by the Pakuranga Hunt Club – a club who exploit both horses and dogs to tear apart the bodies of terrified hares. Similarly to horse racing, this animal cruelty is perpetrated under the guise of tradition and entertainment.

The icing on the cake is that the days' races will feature a steeplechase, where horses are forced to jumps over obstacles at high speeds with a human on their back, significantly increasing their risk of injury and death.

“Jumps racing is particularly cruel for horses. Every time a horse is forced to compete in a jumps race, he or she is playing a game of Russian roulette.” Said Aya.

"Every aspect of their life revolves around making money and as a result, their welfare is compromised. We have already recorded the deaths of 11 horses this year from haemorrhages, heart attacks and fractures related to horseracing. Just last week, racing at Te Aroha, Mitjavile (5yo) died from a suspected heart attack. These are just the deaths that are recorded as occurring on the track. Many more go unreported behind the scenes. All these deaths are in the name of gambling and entertainment.”

“People are betting on their lives”

“Horses are bred into a lifestyle that is completely unnatural to them. They are whipped, isolated and forced to run for their lives often sustaining injuries that can prematurely make them uncompetitive. “

“When the horses are no longer profitable, many are sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food. An undisclosed number of foals are also killed because they don't have the desired temperament or the natural ability to be competitive on the racetrack. “

“Thousands of thoroughbreds in NZ are getting killed on a yearly basis because of this industry.”

“We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good day out. It is not a party for the animals.”

“Horses are sentient, intelligent and majestic animals. We cannot justify the mistreatment and killing of innocent beings.”

For More information: horseracingkills.com

ENDS

© Scoop Media

