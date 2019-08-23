Mayor Cull’s ratepayer-funded generosity is mad
Friday, 23 August 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
22 AUGUST 2019
The excuses about a reportedly unwanted $57,000 payrise for
Dunedin City Council CEO Sue Bidrose are laughable, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers'
Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Mayor
Cull offered the CEO a massive ratepayer-funded pay hike,
she said she didn’t want it, but he gave her the money
anyway. This is not virtuous; it’s financial
madness.”
“Clearly, it’s easy to be generous with
other people’s money. But Dunedin residents struggling
under rates bills, or waiting on basic infrastructure
maintenance, will be wishing the Mayor had directed his
generosity somewhere more important.”
“It’s not just
the Mayor who looks bad here. The CEO’s insistence that
she can’t turn down a payrise seems doesn't hold water.
She could easily return the increased amount to the
Council’s consolidated funds. If anyone has the authority
to allow this it’s her.”
"Even for Dunedin City
Council, saying 'I can't turn down a payrise' is an
insulting 'stuff you' to local
ratepayers."
ENDS
