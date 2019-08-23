Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ to play role in crucial UN oceans treaty negotiation

Friday, 23 August 2019, 10:56 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Friday, 23 August: Government delegates from around the world, including New Zealand, are meeting in New York for the third of four meetings at the United Nations to agree a Global Oceans Treaty that could help to protect 30% of our oceans by 2030. Greenpeace is there to hold them to account and to urge New Zealand to take a more ambitious stance than it has thus far.

Greenpeace NZ’s oceans campaigner Jessica Desmond will be in New York at the meeting, because the New Zealand delegation will play a crucial role in the negotiations.

She says "this is a unique opportunity to address one of the major issues of our time: the excessive exploitation and destruction of our oceans, and the massive loss of marine life that comes with it."

"What happens in this meeting will set the fate of our oceans for generations to come, and it’s essential that the New Zealand delegation takes a strong stance. So far they have lacked ambition, seeming to favour a version of the treaty which would not deliver a global network of ocean sanctuaries.

"Our oceans are facing more threats than ever before, from overfishing to oil drilling, deep sea mining to plastic pollution. We need this treaty to allow the creation of a planet-wide network of ocean sanctuaries, free from harmful human activities, helping to avoid the worst effects of the climate crisis and safeguard wildlife," says Desmond.

Over 1,750,000 people have signed a Greenpeace petition calling on world leaders, including Jacinda Ardern, to support the creation of ocean sanctuaries across the planet, and to back the strongest Global Ocean Treaty at the UN to enable this.

Alice Revell, leader of NZ’s UN delegation, is chairing the work on the Area Based Management Tools section of the treaty, which includes ocean sanctuaries.

On the 19th August, Oscar winner actor Javier Bardem appeared in Times Square with Greenpeace to demand a "GLOBAL OCEAN TREATY NOW" as an electronic billboard displayed threatened marine life.

Later, he addressed delegates at the United Nations meeting to urge governments to agree a strong Global Ocean Treaty that could help to protect at least 30% of the world’s seas by 2030.

Greenpeace installed an ocean-inspired artwork outside the United Nations in New York. The 19 ft high sculpture of whales and turtles represents the many threats facing the oceans - from plastic pollution to oil drilling.


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.

Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...

There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 