Talks Fail at Port Otago: Unions Issue Notices of Overtime Ban

Negotiations between Port Otago workers represented by the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) and the Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) and management failed today and the unions have issued notice of an overtime ban from Saturday 7th September.

‘Discussions today did not result in meaningful progress, accordingly the unions have issued 14 days notice of industrial action, as we are required to do by law,’ said combined unions’ spokesperson John Kerr.

‘The fourteen days gives us time to reach a resolution with Port Otago management over the main sticking points which are fatigue management and pay,’ he said.

‘We want to get these negotiations settled and engage with management on fatigue management in the manner recommended by internationally renowned expert Philippa Gander in her 2017 report on roster management at the port. Fatigue is a critical risk on the waterfront and we have to address it,’ he said.

‘We remain hopeful of reaching a mutually agreeable outcome to bargaining but our members are rock solid on the need to deal with the workplace hazard of fatigue. We regret any inconvenience to port users or customers but we can no longer tolerate this real and meaningful health and safety risk to workers,’ he said.

