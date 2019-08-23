Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Human rights approach can help in resolving Ihumātao dispute

Friday, 23 August 2019, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission


Friday 23 August 2019

Applying New Zealand’s international human rights commitments, particularly those in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, can help in resolving the situation at Ihumātao, Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says.

A Human Rights Commission report issued today aims to provide a constructive human rights framework within which the complex issues raised at Ihumātao can be considered.

“We acknowledge the vital discussions between mana whenua groups currently being held under the korowai and protection of the Māori King, Kiingi Tuuheitia,” Mr Hunt says.

“Our hope is that our report may assist these negotiations, and broader discussions around the country about Ihumātao, by examining the relevance of New Zealand’s human rights commitments under the Declaration and Te Tiriti o Waitangi to the dispute.

“There are a number of human rights commitments implicit in Te Tiriti which are enlarged on in the Declaration,” Mr Hunt says.

“The Declaration also aligns with the Māori worldview including the inter-relationship between people and the natural world, and kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of these natural resources.”

The Government has endorsed the Declaration and by doing so has made a commitment to uphold the rights contained in it, Mr Hunt says.

These human rights commitments highlight the Government’s obligations to both protect Māori rights to land and culture, and to provide a fully participatory decision-making framework, Mr Hunt says.

Central to the right to participation is the right of indigenous peoples to free, prior and informed consent – one of the most important procedural principles in the Declaration.

“Free, prior and informed consent is an issue at the centre of the dispute over the decisions regarding the zoning of land at Ihumātao as a Special Housing Area, and the decisions regarding the development of the land,” Mr Hunt says.

Human rights principles support the approach being taken by mana whenua that disagreements within indigenous communities about whether free, prior and informed consent has been achieved are best resolved by the indigenous peoples, he says.

The Government, for its part, needs to ensure that consultation processes support consensus building within the indigenous peoples’ community, are non-coercive and do not cause division.

“The report also highlights the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which have implications for both the Government and Fletcher Building in relation to Ihumātao,” he says.

The Commission also believes that a human rights led approach to Ihumātao includes:

• Protection of mana whenua rights and a continued halt on development of the land while work towards a resolution is carried out
• Provision for redress in a manner consistent with human rights standards
• A Government commitment to full engagement with the United Nations Special Rapporteurs on the Right to Adequate Housing and the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
“Ihumātao can be a turning point for the protection of indigenous rights in Aotearoa New Zealand and that it provides a real opportunity to move the nation forward in a constructive way, “ Mr Hunt says.

Copies of the report can be found here:
PDF: https://www.hrc.co.nz/files/5115/6651/4254/International_human_rights_perspectives_on_Ihumatao.pdf
Word version: https://www.hrc.co.nz/files/8515/6651/4431/International_human_rights_perspectives_on_Ihumatao.docx


The Commission has a statutory function under the Human Rights Act to ‘’promote by research, education, and discussion a better understanding of the human rights dimensions of the Treaty of Waitangi and their relationship with domestic and international human rights law”.

New Zealand’s international human rights commitments under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Declaration and Te Tiriti o Waitangi include:

The right to land requires the Government to protect Māori rights to their lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or used.
The right to culture affirms the right of Māori to maintain, protect and develop the dignity of their culture.
The right to protection requires the Government to recognise and protect the right of Māori to maintain, control, protect and develop their rights under the Declaration.
The right to participation requires the Government to consult with Māori in good faith with the objective of obtaining their consent on measures that may affect them.
The right to free, prior and informed consent is a central component of the right to participation. It involves the right of Māori to be fully informed, be appropriately consulted with, and to fully participate in, any decision-making relevant to their ancestral right to land, territories and resources.
The principle of good faith requires consultations be carried out in the spirit of mutual trust and transparency.
The right to redress and restitution requires that where lands have been confiscated without the free, prior and informed consent of Māori there should be redress in the form of restitution (return) in the first instance or when this is not possible, just, fair and equitable compensation.
Decision-making processes must be fair, independent, impartial, open and transparent in particular, the Government has an obligation to guarantee mana whenua with access to justice including in respect of any claims they have regarding their dispossessed lands.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.

Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...

There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 