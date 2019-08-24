Ngāti Kahungunu Hosting National Iwi Chairs Forum

Ngāti Kahungunu is hosting the National Iwi Chairs Forum from Monday 26th to Wednesday 28th of August, here in Heretaunga.

80 Iwi will converge at Clubs Hastings for 3 days from Monday 26 to Wednesday 28 of August for the National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF). The 80 Iwi will comprise of their Chairs, CEOs, Economic Directors and a host of other support staff.

The NICF was established at a request by Dame Te Atairangikaahu to Tā Mark Solomon at the time to explore synergies amongst the tribes for greater cultural, social, economic and political opportunities. That was in 2005 so 14 years later we are hosting the 55th such gathering.

The first day will be dedicated to economic opportunities and will be opened by Minister Mahuta with the theme being on Global Indigenous Tribal Trading. Other speakers include the Ambassador from the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, a 1st Nation Contingent from the USA & Canada and the Minister for the Pacific, Hon Aupito William Sio supported by other Pacific Island business interests.

Housing and Hemp are two other topics that will be studied in-depth for investment potential. We will also hear from Mark Ngata from ICP – a collective of 21 Iwi that combine their fish quota leveraging greater benefits for the tribes involved.

The second and third days are focussed on four Pou or pillars:

Pou Taiao looks at issues such as freshwater issues including quality, quantity and property rights. Climate change would also provide much oxygen and discourse as does flora and fauna. This is led by Herewini Parata from Ngāti Porou, supported by Rukumoana Schaafhausen from Tainui and Lisa Tumahai from Ngāi Tahu.

Pou Tikanga is focussed on Constitutional reforms in this country with more adherence to Te Tiriti o Waitangi rather than its principles. The undrip also gets a lot of airing. Professor Margaret Mutu of Ngāti Kahu leads this issue with support from Bill Te Huia Hamilton of Nga Rauru.

Pou Tangata addresses social issues including Whanau Ora, Oranga Tamariki, Health, Education, Data Collection and is led Dame Naida Glavish of Ngāti Whatua with Paihia Turia from Ngāti Apa and Rahui Papa from Koroki Kahukura.

Pou Tahua is led by Sonny Tau of Ngā Puhi and myself and as stated earlier we are running kaupapa of global tribal trade as a pull through and whanau housing as a push up.

These issues will be discussed and debated with relevant Ministers on the third day and so far we have had positive attendance from Minister Mahuta, Minister Sio, Minister Martin, Minister Davis and Minister Little. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister have also been invited.

As this is only the second time that that Kahungunu will host this national forum, we are looking forward to having ngā Iwi o te mōtu here in Heretaunga. We invite whanau & hapū members to attend and observe.

