Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

West Papua activists call on Prime Minister for action

Sunday, 25 August 2019, 4:41 pm
Press Release: West Papua Action Auckland

West Papua solidarity activists met yesterday and resolved to call on the Prime Minister to step up to help resolve the escalating crisis in West Papua.

‘Right now there is an uprising of Papuan resistance to Indonesian rule in response to racist attacks and ongoing repression. However, the Indonesian government’s response has been to send more troops and close the internet,’ said Maire Leadbeater speaking for West Papua Action Auckland.

The Pacific Islands Forum recently agreed to urge Indonesia to follow through on its promise to host a UN human rights monitoring team. New Zealand must now take leadership to ensure that this happens without delay and that the territory is opened to international media. The internet close-down must end. ‘The level of state violence and the fostering of contempt and abuse against West Papuans is provocative and dehumanising, New Zealand Govt silence on this cannot continue,’ said Maire Leadbeater.
Letter follows.

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Parliament Buildings

Wellington

24 August 2019

Dear Prime Minister

We have been deeply shocked to learn of the outbreak of racist violence and despicable verbal abuse directed at West Papuan students across Indonesia on August 17 and subsequently. It is clear from the reports that the violent mobs or militia groups who terrorised the students in their dormitories in Surabaya and Malang were working in concert with the security forces. In Surabaya students were subjected to rock throwing, racist taunts, and tear gas. Then 43 students were arrested, ostensibly for disrespecting an Indonesian flag –an incident the students deny.

The Indonesian Government must accept responsibility for the widespread unrest that has followed in at least ten West Papuan centres and in many cities in Java, Sulawesi and Maluku. So far no perpetrator has been held accountable. These latest attacks and atrocious insults - including referring to the students as ‘monkeys’ - must be seen in context. The Papuan people have suffered ongoing human rights violations and social and economic marginalisation ever since Indonesia took control of the territory more than five decades ago.

It is entirely understandable that the people of West Papua are renewing their calls for self-determination in the light of these violations of their fundamental rights and dignity. Indonesia’s draconian response of sending in more security forces and closing down internet access will have the effect of deepening the crisis.

We call on you to take urgent action to defend the rights of our Pacific neighbours. We urge you to call on the Indonesian authorities to admit United Nations human rights monitors – in line with the recent Pacific Islands Forum resolution. We also urge you to urge Indonesia to open up the territory to the international media.

Maire Leadbeater and several other activists

Signed at the West Papua Desk, 120 Church St, Onehunga on 24 August 2019.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from West Papua Action Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.

Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...

There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 