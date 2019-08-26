Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Are you getting enough iron? We sure are!

Monday, 26 August 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society


Beef & Lamb NZ is not giving New Zealanders the full picture

The NZ Vegetarian Society challenges vegetarians to show Beef & Lamb NZ that they don’t need meat to be healthy

Facilitated by Beef & Lamb New Zealand, the Iron Awareness Week campaign draws attention to the issue of iron deficiency. While maintaining a healthy iron level is indeed essential – and although red meat does contain plenty of iron - there are many concerns around red meat, which Beef & Lamb New Zealand is not highlighting.

- In 2015 the WHO (World Health Organization) classified red meat as group 2A, probably carcinogenic to humans. (Processed meat was classified as Group 1, carcinogenic to humans.)

- Red meat is also a significant source of bad fats (cholesterol, saturated fat).

Worldwide, concerns are rising about the huge environmental costs of red meat production. Last year, we learnt about Wakanui beef's Canterbury feedlot – contaminating the idea that all cows in NZ have an idyllic life with sparkling blue waters, rolling green hillsides, and fresh sea air. And the horrendous slaughterhouse footage that has been shown in the media in recent years has turned many people off eating meat.

The good news is that there is an abundance of options for plant-based iron-rich foods that are consistent with long-term healthful eating and environmental sustainability. Regular consumption of wholegrains, legumes, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, iron-fortified cereals and green leafy vegetables provides an adequate iron intake.

Studies are showing that vegetarians who eat a varied and well balanced diet are not at any greater risk of iron deficiency anaemia than non-vegetarians.

To raise awareness about healthy iron sources, the NZ Vegetarian Society is inviting vegetarians to participate in the 'Give Blood on Iron Week' campaign. We want to show the world that plants contain all the iron we need while doing a good deed at the same time!

NZ Vegetarian Society President Julia Clements says, 'I have two healthy teenage girls, who are fourth generation vegetarians. They have never had an issue with iron deficiency. They are looking forward to donating blood once they are old enough.'

NZ Vegetarian Society member, Gillian Ward says: “I am a regular blood donor and have recently received a nice back pack as a “thank you” from NZ Blood for giving my 50th donation. It is actually many more donations than this, but their records for Gisborne donors only start from when the blood donor centre moved away from Gisborne Hospital. I have been a vegetarian almost my entire life, and a blood donor since my last year in high school in 1974, with breaks during pregnancy and breast feeding.”

What does iron have to do with donating blood?

Iron is an important part of red blood cells. It is needed to make haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen around the body and gives blood its red colour. A finger prick test is done before you give each blood donation; it measures the concentration of haemoglobin in your blood to confirm it is in the healthy range required for blood donations.

If you are vegetarian or vegan, you can help by…

• Giving blood during Iron Awareness Week (26th August- 1st Sept) at your local NZBLOOD donation centre

• Taking a selfie or ask the nurse to take a photo of you while donating. (Bonus: wear a veg shirt or hold up a veg sign!)

• Posting your photo this week on social media with #SaveLivesGoVeg #IronAwareness #WorldIronWeek (or send photos to info@vegetarian.org.nz)

• Making sure the photo is public, so that others can see the great example you’re setting.

If you have any questions, please contact us at info@vegetarian.org.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Vegetarian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 