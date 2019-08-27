Q+A: Meng Foon interviewed by Jack Tame
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:05 am
Press Release: TVNZ
New Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told Q+A tonight
that he believes the Government’s policy of restricting
refugees from Africa and the Middle East is
discriminatory.
“That’s discriminatory.
Absolutely. I understand it used to be two or three out of
10 that actually came from Africa and Middle East, now
it’s one in 20. So why is that? I understand that the
Government is actually looking at changing that.”
Mr Foon also said New Zealand history should be taught
in all schools and there should be a national holiday to
remember the New Zealand Wars.
“It’s the biggest
deal in the whole history of New Zealand … I mean you have
a look at all the other holidays from Labour Day to Easter
to Good Friday to Christmas, we could add another
one.”
Please find the full interview here.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TVNZ
on InfoPages.
Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...
Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.
"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>