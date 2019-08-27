Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Para Kore educator recognised by Muhammad Ali Centre

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: Marae Para Kore

Far North Para Kore (Zero Waste) educator recognised by Muhammad Ali Center

27th August 2019 - for immediate release
Para Kore Marae Inc


Jared Hiakita (Ngāi Tūhoe), who supports marae, kura and kōhanga on their Para Kore Zero Waste journey in the Far North, has been recongised by the Muhammad Ali Center with a Humanitarian Award for his work in bettering the environment by delivering waste minimisation and environmental education and training to the indigenous people of Aotearoa. Jared is also being recognised for co-founding an organisation called Paenukurangi which in the midst of a housing and climate crisis, created a home ten times more affordable and sustainable with the greater vision of intergenerational land restoration and food sovereignty.


“I've come to terms with the idea that this award is not about me. I alone cannot claim this award as a reflection of my own accomplishments, but see it as an acknowledgement of all the people who have helped shape the person I am today, and all the kaupapa that have contributed, and continue to offer me nourishing experience - Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini - My success should not be bestowed onto me alone, as it was not individual success but the success of a collective” says Jared Hiakita.


Jared will travel to the USA next month where he will receive his award on 12th September in Louisville, Kentucky alongside five other inspiring rangatahi from Syria, Ghana, Gaza, Colombia and the USA.


Donald Lassere, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center says, “Each of this year’s awardees are amazing and purpose driven individuals who inspire us with their remarkable accomplishments, abilities, and courage to affect lasting change. It is our hope that by using Muhammad Ali’s principles as the backdrop for these awards, we can help propel action by others to solve real world problems and to also shine a spotlight on Muhammad’s humanitarian legacy.”


“It’s amazing to see Jared Hiakita recognised by the Muhammad Ali Center for his dedication and leadership in the field of environmental education” says Jacqui Forbes, Kaihautū Matua for Para Kore.

About the Muhammad Ali Center


The Muhammad Ali Center is a multicultural center with an award-winning museum in Louisville, Kentucky, dedicated to the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali. The Center museum captures the inspiration derived from the story of Muhammad Ali’s incredible life and the Six Core Principles that fueled his journey. For more information, visit https://alicenter.org/


About Para Kore


Para Kore has a vision for all marae to be working towards zero waste. The Para Kore programme is designed to support marae to reduce waste. We work with over 300 marae, kōhanga reo, kura and community groups across Aotearoa. For more information, visit http://parakore.maori.nz/.


