Whakarongorua Hui

On Tuesday the 20th of August, the Whakarongorua Action Group put out a call for our hapū to hui about our maunga Whakarongorua. The hui held today at Mokonuiarangi marae, Utakura was well attended by many of our people of the hapū of Te Pōpoto, Te Ngahengahe, Te Honihoni, Ngati Toro, and Te Whanau Pani. All hapū were represented today.

The korero flowed and a consensus was reached by the hapū on a way forward. The hapū do not support the cell phone tower being constructed on our maunga Whakarongorua. The hapū want to explore alternative sites which will ensure the hau kainga still get the service.

The Whakarongorua Action Group have been mandated to find alternative solutions to siting the cellphone tower and bring those options back to the hapū. Mori Rapana, Alva Pomare, Te Ao Pritchard and Moana Tuwhare shall head the ohu kaimahi tasked with this work.

We wish to acknowledge the wairua amongst the people today and unity of spirit and purpose with all focussed on the kaupapa and demonstrating inspiring kotahitanga and whanaungatanga.

