E tū completely disregards ERA recommendation to settle IDEA Services collective for workers



27 August 2019

IDEA Services has just been issued with further strike notices – showing a complete disregard for the Employment Relations Authority’s recommendation that E tū accept IDEA Services’ latest offer.

E tū insisted IHC’s IDEA Services attend Facilitated Bargaining in relation to the Support Worker and Administration Coordinators’ Collective Employment Agreement. The bargaining was held on 22 – 24 July.

“We are committed to achieving a collective agreement and attended the Authority in good faith,” says IHC General Manager Gina Rogers. “For the union to have insisted on this step and then completely ignore what the Authority recommends is unfathomable.”

“Why?”

The Authority recommended the union accept IDEA Services’ Collective Employment Agreement offer (as of 24 July), noting IDEA Services revenue already falls short of costs. It also noted that wage rates have already been agreed with the government via the Care and Support Workers Pay Equity Settlement.

“We contributed to a well-run process by the Authority and we committed to considering recommendations carefully, but the union who started this very process has ignored it completely and issued strike notices at the earliest opportunity.”

IDEA Services received strike notices yesterday for industrial action on 10 September – despite some stop work meetings to endorse or reject such action not even being held yet.

“Our priority now is to put extra measures in place to support people in our services and staff on 10 September,” says Gina Rogers.

“It’s now on the union to step up in good faith and show respect to the very process they insisted on.”

