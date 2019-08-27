Remuneration Authority cannot be trusted to decide salaries

27 AUGUST 2019



“The Government’s decision to allow a group of unelected bureaucrats to determine MP salaries is a cynical and self-serving move that will not curb pay hikes,” says New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams.

“The Remuneration Authority is not accountable to taxpayers or voters. It is exempt from the Official Information Act and has no incentive to exercise frugality with taxpayer money.”

“Look at the way it has hiked salaries at local councils. Last year’s pay hike for councillors was 3.9 percent, far above the inflation rate. To make matters worse, the Authority’s Chair told councillors they were unable to refuse part any part of their salary, ignoring the option of returning part of their paycheque to the CEO.”

“If MPs were serious about giving up the gravy train, they would tie their salaries to the cost of living and leave it at that.”

