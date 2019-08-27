Remuneration Authority cannot be trusted to decide salaries
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Remuneration Authority cannot be trusted to decide MP
salaries
27 AUGUST 2019
“The Government’s
decision to allow a group of unelected bureaucrats to
determine MP salaries is a cynical and self-serving move
that will not curb pay hikes,” says New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams.
“The Remuneration Authority is not accountable
to taxpayers or voters. It is exempt from the Official
Information Act and has no incentive to exercise frugality
with taxpayer money.”
“Look at the way it has hiked
salaries at local councils. Last year’s pay hike for
councillors was 3.9 percent, far above the inflation rate.
To make matters worse, the Authority’s Chair told
councillors they were unable to refuse part any part of
their salary, ignoring the option of returning part of their
paycheque to the CEO.”
“If MPs were serious about
giving up the gravy train, they would tie their salaries to
the cost of living and leave it at
that.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
