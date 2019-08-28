Link Parliamentary Salaries to Average Wage
Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Conservative
New Conservative is calling for parliamentary salaries
to be linked to the average wage so that any increases are
fair and reflect the influence the government is having on
the country’s economy. If the economy slumps and the
average wage drops, so do MPs' salaries.
Linking salaries
to the average wage eliminates the need for the higher
salaries commission, makes any increases transparent and
justifiable, and keeps MPs in touch with how average New
Zealanders are faring.
The average wage cannot be
manipulated as easily as the minimum wage and would be a
more stable basis for measuring success.
“This is a
simple method that overcomes objections of “feathering the
nest” and eliminates a costly process of salary
justification,” says New Conservative Leader, Leighton
Baker.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...
Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.
"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>