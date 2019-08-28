Link Parliamentary Salaries to Average Wage



New Conservative is calling for parliamentary salaries to be linked to the average wage so that any increases are fair and reflect the influence the government is having on the country’s economy. If the economy slumps and the average wage drops, so do MPs' salaries.

Linking salaries to the average wage eliminates the need for the higher salaries commission, makes any increases transparent and justifiable, and keeps MPs in touch with how average New Zealanders are faring.

The average wage cannot be manipulated as easily as the minimum wage and would be a more stable basis for measuring success.

“This is a simple method that overcomes objections of “feathering the nest” and eliminates a costly process of salary justification,” says New Conservative Leader, Leighton Baker.



