Rāniera Tau Voted Back to the Ngāpuhi Rūnanga

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngapuhi

Tuesday 27th August 2019

Yesterday, Te Rūnanga-Ā-iwi O Ngāpuhi Chairman Rāniera Tau was declared the Hauāuru Takiwā Trustee elect to the Rūnanga. Mr Tau was challenged by Clinton Dearlove to represent Hauāuru Takiwā at the Rūnanga Table. After the votes were counted Mr Tau had won by a 169 majority.

This election result returns Mr Tau to the Runanga for another term. His win came amid a wave of high voter turnout, demonstrating support for Mr Tau and ensuring the leadership of Ngāpuhi remains consistent.

Lorraine Toki, CEO said, ‘this vote attracted one of the highest voting returns ever seen in takiwā elections and demonstrates the level of interest Ngāpuhi are taking in these matters.’ The voting result will be officially ratified at this year’s Rūnanga AGM.

Mr Tau acknowledged Mr Dearlove’s election campaign and the Hauauru Takiwā, “I want to say thank you to my Takiwā for their continued confidence in me,” said Mr Tau in a statement. “I ran a positive campaign and I am proud that our Takiwā responded the way they did. I have never taken my position for granted, and I look forward to continuing to work hard for Ngāpuhi.”

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi hold statutory responsibilities representing Ngapuhi under the Maori Fisheries Act 2004, the Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act 2004 and the Resource Management Act 1991.

As the Mandated Iwi Authority for Ngāpuhi, we lead the spiritual, social, cultural, environmental, and economic growth for all Ngāpuhi and build enduring relationships and create opportunities to help realize Ngāpuhi’s collective interests, dreams and aspirations.

Our subsidiaries include Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi and Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company. Together we form the Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Group.

