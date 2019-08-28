Inquiry publishes latest declassified NZDF documents

The Inquiry has published the latest tranche of documents that have been reviewed under the protocol for reviewing classified material.

These relate to Operation Burnham, and can be found here, and the Joint Prioritised Effects List, which can be found here.

Please note that the Inquiry’s next public hearing is set down for 16-20 September 2019, in Wellington at the Thorndon Hotel again – an advisory with further details will be sent next week.

