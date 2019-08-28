Inquiry publishes latest declassified NZDF documents
Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Inquiry into Operation Burnham
Inquiry into Operation Burnham publishes latest
declassified NZDF documents
The Inquiry has published the
latest tranche of documents that have been reviewed under
the protocol for reviewing classified material.
These relate to Operation Burnham, and can be found here, and the Joint Prioritised Effects
List, which can be found here.
Please note that the
Inquiry’s next public hearing is set down for 16-20
September 2019, in Wellington at the Thorndon Hotel again
– an advisory with further details will be sent next
week.
ends
