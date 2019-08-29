Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Arawa backs Tribunal’s freshwater recommendations

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Te Arawa Lakes Trust (TALT) has added its backing to the Iwi Leaders Group, supporting the recommendations of the Waitangi Tribunal report on National Freshwater and Geothermal Resources.

The Tribunal has made a number of significant recommendations that would see decisions on the protection, use and restoration of freshwater bodies more effectively shared with relevant iwi.

In particular, the report says:
• Māori rights and interests in fresh water need to be addressed
• Māori values have not been reflected in freshwater decision-making
• Māori participation in freshwater management and decision-making needs to be enhanced
• the under-resourcing for participation needs to be addressed
• Māori rights in fresh water have an economic dimension
The Tribunal has recommended the establishment of a national co-governance body for freshwater, along with significant changes to the Resource Management Act, and an integrated partnership with Māori to co-design for relevant policy-making.

TALT Chairman, Taa Toby Curtis says the Tribunal’s recommendations are long overdue.

“We have a fundamental interest in seeing iwi and hapū water management issues resolved. We have consistently engaged with the Crown, either directly or via the Iwi Chairs Forum, to ensure our settlement is durable and that our rights and interests are provided for,” says Mr Curtis.

“However, to date, the Crown has not addressed these interests and this Waitangi Tribunal report highlights that the Crown must now recognise proprietary rights for iwi.”

Te Arawa Lakes Trust is responsible for the sustainable management of 14 lakes within the wider Rotorua region, including Lake Rotorua and Lake Rotoiti.

The lakebeds were returned to Te Arawa under the 2006 Te Arawa Lakes Settlement Act, with the Trust established in 2007 to manage its assets.

Today, it undertakes a range of its own projects to help protect and restore the lakes, while it also works in partnership with other agencies to achieve better water quality outcomes.

Trust chief executive, Karen Vercoe says if the report’s recommendations are adopted, then Te Arawa could have greater involvement in determining the parameters of Te Mana o te Wai as decision makers – rather than simply being consulted as stakeholders.

“This could also mean that Councils and all water users – including Māori – in the rohe could be required to monitor the health and wellbeing of our lakes under Te Arawa Te Tuapapa values framework.

“In turn, we would be able to increasingly utilise the skills and experience of our hāpu and iwi to help deliver restoration projects in partnership with our local communities – as we are doing now through the successful Catfish Volunteer programme.

“All of this would help ensure a wider ‘world view’ of our freshwater, which would ultimately ensure better outcomes for everyone involved. In particular, it would mean looking beyond our environmental mandate, and considering wider social, cultural and economic values.”

Mr Curtis says that as a member of the Iwi Chairs Forum, Te Arawa Lakes Trust will continue to work collectively to see the Tribunal recommendations addressed by the Crown.

“While discussions around freshwater management have continued over the past 12 years, since the initial claim was filed by the New Zealand Māori Council, we have continued to uphold our historic and current responsibilities to our lakes. This is despite an ongoing imbalance in legislation over Māori freshwater decision-making.

“Te Arawa want the lakes to be restored to their former health and bounty, and the Trust has been working with Te Arawa – and the wider community – to achieve this. I hope the Crown will recognise the wisdom of the Tribunal’s recommendations and act swiftly to uphold them.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Arawa Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end.

The Prime Minister has spoken to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September. Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October. More>>

 
 

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leaked Gun Reforms Cabinet Paper

Brett Hudson: “I’m worried about the path this Government is going down on gun reform. The fact yet another sensitive Government paper has been leaked to National suggests I’m not alone." More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

Foreign Political Donations: NZ Spy Agencies Call For Transparency

New Zealand's spy bosses are warning they know of troubling foreign donations and 'relationship-building' right across the political spectrum at both local and central government. More>>

ALSO:

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online... "This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 