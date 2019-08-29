Have your say on a bill aiming to help NZ startups
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 9:31 am
Press Release: Finance And Expenditure Select Committee
The Finance and Expenditure Committee is seeking submissions
on the Venture Capital Fund Bill. The bill aims to help New
Zealand firms expand beyond the early start-up phase and
seeks to increase New Zealand’s productivity levels.
This bill proposes to establish a venture capital fund
to be managed and administered by the Guardians of New
Zealand Superannuation. The Government has allocated $300
million for the fund.
It is intended that after 15
years, all the assets of the fund will be returned to the
Crown to fund superannuation.
Tell the
Finance and Expenditure Committee what you
think
Make your submission on the bill by
midnight on Monday 23 September 2019.
For more
details about SOP 293:
• Read the full contents of the
bill
• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
