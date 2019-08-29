Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have your say on a bill aiming to help NZ startups

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 9:31 am
Press Release: Finance And Expenditure Select Committee

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is seeking submissions on the Venture Capital Fund Bill. The bill aims to help New Zealand firms expand beyond the early start-up phase and seeks to increase New Zealand’s productivity levels.

This bill proposes to establish a venture capital fund to be managed and administered by the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation. The Government has allocated $300 million for the fund.

It is intended that after 15 years, all the assets of the fund will be returned to the Crown to fund superannuation.


Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think
Make your submission on the bill by midnight on Monday 23 September 2019.
For more details about SOP 293:
Read the full contents of the bill
Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

