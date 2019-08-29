Plummeting business confidence needs a response
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
With ANZ Business Confidence falling to its
lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis,
the Government needs to strongly pursue a new approach, says
the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’ Union Economist Joe Ascroft
says, “Global trade turmoil and geopolitical tension in
Hong Kong, Europe, and Iran is clearly putting some pressure
on business confidence. The Government can’t fix those
problems, but it can take steps at home to insulate
households from some of the international pressure. Tax
relief for workers and businesses would be a good
start.”
“Higher taxes, more regulation, and big clumsy
Government-led projects like KiwiBuild would be a poor
approach to a weakening economy. The best solution is to let
employees and businesses keep more of what they earn to save
and
invest.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>