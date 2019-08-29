Revealed: Ratepayer-funded “I met Mayor Tim” wristbands
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Mayor Tim Shadbolt’s use of ratepayer money to
hand out “I met the Mayor” wristbands
is ratepayer-funded electioneering and should be refunded,
says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’ Union Researcher Luke
Redward says: “We recently received a tip from a concerned
Invercargill ratepayer about some mysterious wristbands.
Upon further investigation we can reveal that Mayor Shadbolt
has been using ratepayer money to purchase and distribute
‘I met Mayor Tim’ wristbands before the upcoming local
government elections.”
The wristbands include the
slogan “I met Mayor Tim”, along with an image of Mayor
Tim Shadbolt. In information obtained under the Local
Government Official Information and Meetings Act,
Invercargill City Council confirms that 2,140 wristbands
have been purchased since the 2016 election, costing
ratepayers $3,256. The wristbands were “distributed at
Civic Functions and Mayoral receptions” as recently as
last month.
“These wristband don’t serve any
purpose other than to bloat the Mayor’s ego and improve
his electoral prospects. This is made worse by the timing of
handing out propaganda so close to an election. Ratepayers
expect that their money is spent on core services, not to
tickle the vanity of local politicians.”
The Union
is calling for Mayor Shadbolt to refund the full $3,256
amount.
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
