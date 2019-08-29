Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy an essential platform

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Barnardos

29 August 2019

Barnardos says first Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy an essential platform for creating significant change for children and young people

Leading New Zealand children’s charity Barnardos says that the New Zealand Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy – the first of its kind – is an essential platform for creating significant change for children and young people.

Barnardos Chief Executive Mike Munnelly is welcoming the Strategy that was launched today.

“Barnardos’ vision is ‘An Aotearoa where every child shines bright’. We work every day, all around Aotearoa with children, young people and their families and whānau, to support this vision in practice. Because of this, we know the realities of children and young people’s lives, and while most are doing well, a significant proportion are not, impacted by problems like family poverty and income inequality, violence and abuse, poor mental health, and a lack of the basics like safe and healthy housing. This is particularly true for many tamariki and rangatahi Māori and Pacific children and young people, whose outcomes are not what they should be”, Mr Munnelly says.

Barnardos says that the new Strategy is important because it shows government is aspirational for children and young people’s wellbeing.

Mike Munnelly says that “we can and must do better for children and young people in our country, and this Strategy is a powerful acknowledgment of that. Barnardos is very pleased to see the commitments in the Strategy to all children and young people in Aotearoa being loved, safe and nurtured, having what they need, being happy and healthy, learning and developing, being accepted, respected and connected, and involved and empowered. It is positive that the Strategy places a particular focus on the wellbeing of children and young people who are the most marginalised and disadvantaged, as we know that change is urgently needed for them.”

Barnardos believes that it is imperative that the Strategy leads to real, positive and lasting change in the every day lives of children and young people, and of their families and whānau.

“We are clear that the Strategy alone will not lead to the change required. To be effective, it needs to be underpinned by robust and effective policies and continued ‘well-being’ focussed investment like that begun in the Government’s recent budget”, says Mr Munnelly.

Barnardos has been pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to influencing and shaping the Strategy and its underpinning legislation. Mike Munnelly says that “the Strategy provides a significant platform for action – we look forward to seeing it implemented and to being able to contribute in whatever way we can, working with government and others to support this to happen. Our children and young people deserve nothing less”.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Barnardos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 