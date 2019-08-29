Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Water or Unity?

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Conservative


Freshwater has become yet another opportunity to divide New Zealand by ethnicity arising from the Waitangi Tribunal report released yesterday.

The report recommends to Government the creation of a co-governance commission with Maori along with “proprietary recognition” such as royalty payments.[1]

“Water is the lifeblood of all people, and ownership, or any level of control as suggested, will only serve to divide New Zealanders,” says Leighton Baker, New Conservative leader.

New Zealand is already working through the complexity and cost that has arisen from the Marine and Coastal Area Act claims that cover every centimetre of the nation’s coastline. This Tribunal report will now include all other water bodies into a process where rights, use, and revenue, will require Government control.

“The Tribunal is no longer responsible for assisting with the remedy of grievance,” says Leighton Baker, “they are now directly contributing to the creation of not only cost and complexity, but also division.”

The Maori Council member, Maanu Paul, has encouraged the government to address this issue with the establishment of a Water Commission that will take over control and management of water, extinguishing existing rights within five years, and returning those rights to Maori. [1]

Maanu Paul also made a claim in 2017 under the Marine and Coastal Area Act for the entire New Zealand Coastline on behalf of Maori, stating that he was duty-bound to protect all Maori. [2]

“Water, whether it is freshwater or saltwater, is important and valued by all New Zealanders, and any form of private ownership or title is contrary to our way of life, and should not be used to differentiate rights based upon ethnicity,” says Leighton Baker.

New Conservative has a firm policy that is committed to setting a deadline to end Treaty settlements and disestablishing the Waitangi Tribunal.

“The Tribunal is no longer being used effectively as a tool to resolve issues and provide redress for wrongs, but is now being used as a tool to sustain an industry of grievance that is serving no one well,” says Leighton.

“There are so many important issues that need to be resolved for our most vulnerable, and putting resource, time, and money into fighting over water is an affront to those who are awaiting medical treatment, struggling to find a home, or fighting for mental health assistance,” concludes Leighton.

[1] https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2019/08/29/780009/tribunal-sets-pre-election-test-over-water
[2] https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/92110692/iwi-leader-makes-foreshore-and-sea-bed-claim-on-behalf-of-all-maori

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 