Vegan World Alliance

In a world first we are delighted to announce that the vegan societies of four different countries have come together to form a Vegan World Alliance. New Zealand has joined with the Netherlands, Canada and Australia to create a shared vegan vision. Together we can work on vegan issues globally and be more effective than on our own.

Vegans world wide have a dream where all beings are treated equally, with respect and dignity, no matter which species they are. Together the Vegan World Alliance can command a louder voice for the animals, we can work with other global organisations regarding the health benefits of a vegan diet. We can pool our resources and help to save the planet upon which we all live, by reducing our reliance on animal products to zero over the next decade.

The Dutch Association for Veganism, Vegan Australia, Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand, and Vegan Society of Canada have come together in the spirit of global cooperation to help forge and create vegan standards across the world, so no matter which country you are in, if you ask for vegan, you will get vegan. We are currently working with the International Standards Organisation to develop foods suitable for vegans, a standard to which all manufacturers will adhere and also understand what vegan means.

We have other global collaborations in the pipeline and hope to help create the vegan world, where no being is treated poorly due to their race, gender or species. We are working on the structure and framework to secure this global alliance and we invite others with a shared vision and mission to join us in shaping the future of veganism.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

