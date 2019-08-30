Taxpayers’ Union opens 2019 "Jonesies" nominations

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has opened nominations for the 2019 Jonesie Waste Awards — ironically as the Prime Minister in the media defending Shane Jones’ travel expenses after the Regional Development Minister again outspent her.



Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “The Jonesies are built on the tradition of the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation which for 20 years has been celebrating worthy examples of government waste with “The Teddies” — an annual Oscars-style awards ceremony, firmly tongue in cheek, held at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.”

“The Jonesie Waste Awards are named after Shane Jones, the recipient of the inaugural ‘Lifetime Achievement in Waste' award last year.”

“When it comes to government waste, Mr Jones just keeps on achieving. But he shouldn’t hog the golden limelight. The Jonesies will soon honour a fresh line up of the most ridiculous or grievous examples of waste across central and local government.”

The 2018 inaugural Jonesie Waste Awards ceremony can be viewed here: www.taxpayers.org.nz/2018_jonesies

Nominations for 2019 close at 5pm on 20 September at can be submitted at: www.taxpayers.org.nz/jonesienominations



