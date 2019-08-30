Taxpayers’ Union opens 2019 "Jonesies" nominations
Friday, 30 August 2019, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
has opened nominations for the 2019
Jonesie Waste Awards — ironically as the Prime Minister in
the media defending Shane Jones’ travel
expenses after the Regional Development Minister
again outspent her.
Taxpayers' Union
Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “The Jonesies
are built on the tradition of the Canadian Taxpayers’
Federation which for 20 years has been celebrating worthy
examples of government waste with “The Teddies” — an
annual Oscars-style awards ceremony, firmly tongue in cheek,
held at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.”
“The
Jonesie Waste Awards are named after Shane Jones, the
recipient of the inaugural ‘Lifetime Achievement in Waste'
award last year.”
“When it comes to government waste,
Mr Jones just keeps on achieving. But he shouldn’t hog the
golden limelight. The Jonesies will soon honour a fresh line
up of the most ridiculous or grievous examples of waste
across central and local government.”
The 2018 inaugural
Jonesie Waste Awards ceremony can be viewed here: www.taxpayers.org.nz/2018_jonesies
Nominations
for 2019 close at 5pm on 20 September at can be submitted
at: www.taxpayers.org.nz/jonesienominations
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>