Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tidy Club competition closing soon

Friday, 30 August 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Be A Tidy Kiwi

Friday 30 August 2019

It’s your last chance to make a Tidy Kiwi pledge video and win BINfrastructure for your community organisation, Be A Tidy Kiwi (BATK) said today.

“Thousands of kiwis have made the Be A Tidy Kiwi pledge in 2019, and now schools and community organisations are getting into the act,” Richard Leckinger, BATK Programme Manager said.

The Tidy Club competition is a partnership between Litefoot, Love NZ and BATK. We’ve invited sports clubs, schools and community groups to make a video pledge promising to “Put Litter in its Place” and share it with the world. https://www.beatidykiwi.nz/tidyclub.html

The competition is just one part of the MfE funded partnership between The Packaging Forum which promotes the Government’s Love NZ brand and BATK which together have been trialling innovative smart BINfrastructure across the country over the last 3 years. This has been backed by a nationwide campaign delivered on TV, radio and social media www.bandtogether.co.nz.

“The reason we ask for a public pledge to ‘put litter in its place’ is simple; the science says pledges work to change behaviour,” Mr Leckinger said.

“Our BINfrastructure design trials have proven to reduce contamination, so we want to get these designs into the hands of community groups who otherwise couldn’t afford them. We know it’s important to have strategically positioned colour coded bins which allow people to dispose of their waste when they are out and about.

“Three years of campaigning, three years of litter counts and three years of trialling smart BINfrastructure have paid off and we’re seeing a measurable decrease in litter and a measurable increase in recycling performance. It’s a win,” Mr Leckinger said.

“We’re not resting on our laurels. The third and final round of smart BINfrastructure is about to be installed, meaning over 150 new sets of colour coded bins will have been placed in 17 regions. The results show that the bin design really works with more recyclables and more waste collected than in other bins which the Packaging Forum monitors through its Public Place Recycling Scheme. Lyn Mayes, Packaging Forum’s Litter Project Manager said.

“We are developing best practice guidelines for design and installation to help Councils tackle litter and reduce costs using smart technology and national consistency.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Be A Tidy Kiwi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 