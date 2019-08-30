Tidy Club competition closing soon

Friday 30 August 2019

It’s your last chance to make a Tidy Kiwi pledge video and win BINfrastructure for your community organisation, Be A Tidy Kiwi (BATK) said today.

“Thousands of kiwis have made the Be A Tidy Kiwi pledge in 2019, and now schools and community organisations are getting into the act,” Richard Leckinger, BATK Programme Manager said.

The Tidy Club competition is a partnership between Litefoot, Love NZ and BATK. We’ve invited sports clubs, schools and community groups to make a video pledge promising to “Put Litter in its Place” and share it with the world. https://www.beatidykiwi.nz/tidyclub.html

The competition is just one part of the MfE funded partnership between The Packaging Forum which promotes the Government’s Love NZ brand and BATK which together have been trialling innovative smart BINfrastructure across the country over the last 3 years. This has been backed by a nationwide campaign delivered on TV, radio and social media www.bandtogether.co.nz.

“The reason we ask for a public pledge to ‘put litter in its place’ is simple; the science says pledges work to change behaviour,” Mr Leckinger said.

“Our BINfrastructure design trials have proven to reduce contamination, so we want to get these designs into the hands of community groups who otherwise couldn’t afford them. We know it’s important to have strategically positioned colour coded bins which allow people to dispose of their waste when they are out and about.

“Three years of campaigning, three years of litter counts and three years of trialling smart BINfrastructure have paid off and we’re seeing a measurable decrease in litter and a measurable increase in recycling performance. It’s a win,” Mr Leckinger said.

“We’re not resting on our laurels. The third and final round of smart BINfrastructure is about to be installed, meaning over 150 new sets of colour coded bins will have been placed in 17 regions. The results show that the bin design really works with more recyclables and more waste collected than in other bins which the Packaging Forum monitors through its Public Place Recycling Scheme. Lyn Mayes, Packaging Forum’s Litter Project Manager said.

“We are developing best practice guidelines for design and installation to help Councils tackle litter and reduce costs using smart technology and national consistency.”



