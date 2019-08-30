Para Kore takes Zero Waste education to communities

Para Kore takes Zero Waste education to Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto and Wairarapa

30th August 2019



“We are thrilled to bring Para Kore Zero Waste education to Māori communities in Te Tai Tokerau, Wairoa, Maniapoto and the Wairarapa” says Jacqui Forbes, Kaihautū Matua for Para Kore.

The Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage is in Whaingaroa (Raglan) today to announce a grant of $528,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) to help the marae-based Para Kore programme to expand to four new regions.

“Since 2008, Para Kore has expanded to support 380 marae, kōhanga reo, kura or other community organisations throughout much of the North Island and has provided education, wānanga, events and training in waste management to more than a quarter of a million participants.”

“Para Kore, which means Zero Waste, is a call to action that aims to end the current take, make, and dispose mentality that we have now become accustomed to. It's Kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and Papatūānuku, through returning to closed loop living where rubbish - single use items are designed out.”

“Ko te kaupapa o Para Kore, he kaupapa ārahi i a tātau ki te hoki atu ki ngā tikanga a kui mā a koro mā, arā, te mahi māra, te kohi kai, me ngā mahinga kai o mua” concludes Jacqui Forbes.

