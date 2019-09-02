New Zealand Food Safety to consult on its draft strategy

Deputy Director-General of New Zealand Food Safety Bryan Wilson announced today New Zealand Food Safety will take its draft strategy out for public consultation 2-27 September 2019.

“The feedback collected during consultation will help New Zealand Food Safety be clear about its strategic priorities.

“New Zealanders and millions of consumers around the world eat New Zealand food. It is vital that food produced in New Zealand is safe and suitable,” said Mr Wilson.

“This is your chance to have a say in what New Zealand Food Safety prioritises, with a clear focus on the food safety system so that food produced in New Zealand can be trusted by everyone, everywhere.

“Right now, world food safety systems are under increasing pressure. Global issues, such as climate change, are impacting how food is produced. E-commerce is changing the way food is bought and sold. Consumer tastes are changing and bringing greater demands from authenticity to health to the table.

”New Zealand needs to be a leader in food safety. New Zealand Food Safety must be increasingly agile, understand the changing environment and developing science to ensure consumers remain safe from foodborne illnesses while allowing industry to respond to consumer demands.

“In times of uncertainty our overseas trading partners also want assurances that New Zealand food is authentic and safe. A foundational part of this is a robust domestic system,” said Mr Wilson.

“Now it's time to hear from you. Whether you own a food business, buy or produce New Zealand food, you're part of hapū/iwi with interests in kai, or you simply enjoy cooking and eating--your feedback to this consultation is important in shaping this strategy.

“The final strategy will be launched at the New Zealand Food Safety Summit in Auckland on 10 December 2019.”

For more information on the public consultation, go to www.mpi.govt.nz/NZFS-strategy.

