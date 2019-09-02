Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Celebrations mark Living Wage at Wreda

Monday, 2 September 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: E tu

2 September 2019


Wellington’s Mayor Justin Lester will today host an afternoon tea to celebrate the payment of the Living Wage of $21.15 to directly employed workers at Wreda (Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency).

More than half Wreda’s 250-plus workforce are set to benefit, including hosts/ushers, cleaners, operations staff and iSite workers.

Permanent staff moved to the 2018 Living Wage rate on 1 July and their pay will increase to the 2019 rate of $21.15 on 1 September, when casual workers will also receive the Living Wage.

The increases follow on-going campaigning with Living Wage Wellington that resulted in Wellington City Council becoming the first local body to be an accredited Living Wage Employer.

“This is another victory for Wellington workers and a step towards Wellington becoming a Living Wage city,” says Yvette Taylor, E tū’s Campaign Team Leader.

“Many of these workers were on the minimum wage or not much above, so this will be transformative for them, their families and communities. It means they can live with dignity and participate in the life of our wonderful city.

“They work in iconic venues like the Opera House and Michael Fowler Centre which are at the centre of our city’s cultural life, so all Wellingtonians have a stake in this.

“We would like to thank Wreda and Wellington City Council for coming to the table and making it happen.”

Wreda host, Liz Noone, who was an early advocate for the Living Wage at Wreda, says she’s delighted.

“For me it’s about doing what’s right, valuing your staff, appreciating what people do and making sure everyone is looked after,” Liz says.

The event coincides with the release of the 2019 Accredited New Zealand Living Wage Employers List which was unveiled in Dunedin at midday today.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Find more from E tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 