Hypocritical “Vaping Facts” campaign costs taxpayers $1.2 m



2 SEPTEMBER 2019

“It’s hypocritical for the Government to promote vaping with a $1.2 million taxpayer-funded campaign at the same time as it tries to ban private promotion,” says New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams.

The $1.2 million figure is sourced from the business case (page 30) for the Government’s “Vaping Facts” website.

On the AM Show last week, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa said “All of the advertising that is allowed at the moment for vaping will no longer be allowed in the very near future.”

“The Minister’s approach to vaping appears completely confused," says Mr Williams. "On one hand, she is silencing advertising that would prompt smokers to switch. Meanwhile, she’s signed off on a $1.2 million taxpayer-funded campaign to promote the relative health benefits of vaping. This approach only makes sense if you think that every problem requires a taxpayer-funded solution, even when private businesses are keen to solve it themselves.”

“Minister Salesa could save taxpayers money today by pulling the plug on the Vaping Facts campaign, and allowing e-cigarette producers to continue promoting their products to smokers.”

