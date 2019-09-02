Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The “Funding Gap” Affecting Vulnerable People

Monday, 2 September 2019, 8:15 pm
Press Release: NZCCSS

New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services Media Release

Monday 2 September 2019

The “Funding Gap” Affecting Vulnerable People

The New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services (NZCCSS) welcomes the balanced and objective Martin Jenkins report on the funding of community social services. This report, “The Funding Gap and How to Bridge It” commissioned by Social Services Providers Aotearoa (SSPA) and philanthropic organisations, has identified community social services are underfunded by approximately $630million a year.

This structural underfunding means that people, particularly those in vulnerable communities, struggle to receive the amount of services they require to achieve and maintain wellbeing. Underfunding of community-based social services is not a new phenomenon – it has been occurring for many years. This lack of funding for wages, for the complexity of needs that have emerged in our communities, and overheads for service providers all contribute to the $630million shortfall.

“Our members have been reporting to us the continuing issues they have been experiencing with underfunding for many years,” said Trevor McGlinchey, NZCCSS Executive Officer. “This underfunding is occurring at the same time as our members experience an increasing level complexity of need and a rise in the demand for services. It is significant this report has been able to identify and place a cost on these complexities and demands”.

NZCCSS notes that the cost of bringing community-based workers up to a fair level of pay, at approximately $300million per year, is the most significant aspect of the underfunding.

McGlinchey says, “Workers in community-based social services apply their expertise in very difficult circumstances, working with families and whānau who voluntarily engage with them even when it means revealing the depth of their needs. The skills and abilities of community social services workers are of the highest order and deserve to be recognized with appropriate remuneration”.

NZCCSS joins together with its members and with SSPA to support the implementation of the 39 recommendations in this report. The immediate recommendations must be included as part of the 2020 Budget process. We urge the government to plan to put in place the longer-term recommendations and structural changes included in the Report. This will ensure in the future community delivered services are not undervalued and vulnerable communities receive the support they need.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZCCSS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 