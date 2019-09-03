Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gambling Harm Awareness Week

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

Gambling Harm Awareness Week highlights emphasis needed on harm prevention

The Salvation Army welcomes the opportunity to submit to the government’s online gambling consultation.

We believe there needs to be more emphasis on harm minimisation. While this is referred to in the Online Gambling Consultation document, The Salvation Army believes it is secondary to the government’s expansion of the online gambling platform, which will cause further harm to those most at risk from gambling harm: the vulnerable, children and young people.

The Salvation Army agrees with compulsory pre-commitment of pricing and time limits for online gamblers, however, we this needs to be opt-out, rather than opt-in.

We remain unconvinced that the Gambling Act’s stated aim to “ensure that money from gambling benefits the community” will mitigate the harms caused by gambling: increased crime, declining productivity, families going without, and strain on social, health and welfare services. These are outfalls from gambling that we deal with on a daily basis.

We are extremely concerned at the increasing problems we are seeing arising from online gambling available within our country; regulating offshore gambling may do nothing to prevent harm from online gambling.

We believe in the first instance strong regulations need to be put in place:

• Banning credit card use for online gambling
• Limits or prohibitions on advertising
• Restriction of use of public wifi for online gambling
• Age restrictions
• Limits on hours of play and daily spend limits.
During Gambling Harm Awareness Week we encourage people to look out for the signs of problem gambling:

• Hiding bills or unpaid debts
• Borrowing for gambling
• Exaggerating wins and/or minimising losses
• Spending a lot of time gambling, or thinking and planning to gamble
• Lying about time or money spent on gambling.
If you, or anyone you know is displaying these signs, help is available:
Visit www.thesalvationarmy.org.nz or call 0800 53 00 00.

ends

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 