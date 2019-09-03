Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minister plans legislation to regulate vape marketing soon

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: TVNZ


Health Minister David Clark told Q+A that the Government will introduce legislation to regulate the marketing of vaping next month.

“Currently there is no legislation around that. It’s a situation we have inherited. We are putting vaping regulation together right now. My colleague Jenny Salesa I think is planning on introducing a bill to Parliament in about a month’s time which will have a really clear picture of what is allowed and what’s not. It will mirror what happens with tobacco more broadly. You won’t be able to market to young people, they’re going to not have flavours, not have colours, those things that would appeal to young people that we know are used in lots of industries are going to be strictly regulated.“

On preventing cancer, David Clark was asked whether he would like to restrict alcohol advertising:

“I personally believe we need to do more in that area. It’s something I’ve asked for work to be done on particularly in respect of kids. I think currently it’s one of the areas that we need to look at because I think the rules, which are a voluntary code, require that the majority of the audience is not children.”

He also said the advertising junk food to children needs to be looked at.

“In fact I’ve had conversations with the Food Industry taskforce about what kind of changes could be made there because I think that people in the food industry also want their brands to be associated with healthy outcomes. That is something people are willing to consider.”

