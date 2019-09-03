Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Community driven freshwater outcomes to be discussed

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: Shaping Our Future

3 September 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Community driven freshwater outcomes to be discussed at forum

Shaping our Future invite members of the Upper Clutha to join them at their second water forum. A dedicated volunteer taskforce of community members facilitated by Shaping our Future has prepared a draft vision and key recommendations for the future of freshwater in the area.

The second forum is an opportunity to provide feedback on the vision and recommendations. Feedback is also sought on the community’s views on ‘user pays’ or water metering and priorities for research.

Shaping our Future’s first forum in 2018 resulted in over 200 community members identifying the key future priorities as quality and quantity of freshwater, leadership and management, research and monitoring and community culture.

The proposed long term (30+year) vision for Freshwater is:

“Pure Water, Healthy Eco-systems, Engaged Community”

This overall vision is supported by a number of recommendations to set the Upper Clutha community on the path towards achieving their vision.

Recommendations include:
Establish a formal process for ORC, QLDC and MfE to work closely with the community to effectively manage development, run-off systems and monitoring.
Water sensitive urban and rural land use design policies.
Education and Awareness for both visitors and residents to provide positive, strong and effective guidance to businesses, residents and visitors as to how they care for our water and encourage community culture change.
Active Water and Environment Management Plans for all businesses.
Funding to understand the impact of invasive organisms and to establish a management plan to prevent, eradicate or control invasive organisms.
Establish and implement an Upper Clutha Freshwater Management Plan to ensure wetland regeneration, continuing riparian planting, reduced waterway contamination, aquatic habitat renewal, mahinga kai re-establishment, and understanding and management of the effects of Climate Change.
Establish a research and monitoring system for the lakes, rivers and catchments of the Upper Clutha that is robust, nationally comparable and with greatly expanded scope and funding.

The full report is available at www.shapingourfuture.org.nz.

Shaping our Future Deputy Chair and Wanaka resident Barry Bruce thanked the taskforce for their dedication and commitment in putting together the report on behalf of the community.

Barry noted that “Freshwater is a complex topic. The taskforce has had to research and discuss a wide range of information to bring you this report. The second forum is an opportunity for residents, landowners, local workers and visitors to sit down and discuss the proposed roadmap to the future of freshwater for the area. By bringing everyone together, we can agree a shared vision that the community can work towards for their children, grandchildren, future visitors and residents.”

Shaping our Future forums are independently facilitated in world café style (small group discussion), ensuring everyone in the room is able to share their views.

Details:
Forum: Monday 9th September 2019, 6pm
Venue: Wanaka Presbyterian Church, Tenby St

ends

