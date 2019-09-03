Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

FSF reacts to government's interest rate cap announcement

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Federation

The Financial Services Federation (FSF), the industry body representing responsible finance and leasing companies in New Zealand, says new proposals to better protect borrowers are a step in the right direction, but more can be done to target predatory lenders causing harm to consumers and tainting the sector.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Hon Kris Faafoi, released on September 3, 2019, further proposals to better protect borrowers, including a 0.8% per day cap on interest and fees.

"This cap equates to an effective finance rate of 292% per annum, which is still high-cost lending in anyone's terms," says Financial Services Federation (FSF) Executive Director, Lyn McMorran.

"This sort of high-cost lending is not the market in which our members operate, so we are not trying to wriggle out of anything with our recommendations, but we do want to make sure that reforms will actually make a targeted difference where harm is being done, and will be enforced to stamp out dodgy lenders.”

The FSF is still of the stance expressed in its submission that the Bill should go further in providing consumer protections when consumers are borrowing from lenders who charge at or near the proposed cap, by clearly defining parameters for payday lending in the law. It should be explicit that that these loans should be small amount and provided only for short terms or “emergency” type situations, and that payday lenders should be identified as such on the Financial Services Providers Register to assist with enforcement of these parameters.

Further proposals released on Tuesday state that all truck shops and mobile traders will be required to check that credit is suitable and affordable for each customer and to help borrowers make informed decisions about whether to sign up for credit - obligations that already exist under the current law.

"These very proposals made today around mobile traders already exist in the current law, and if they are clearly being flouted by rogue lenders as we have seen in the media, the question is why are these obligations not being enforced now?," says McMorran.

FSF supports the third, new proposal to encourage lenders to put borrowers who are struggling with repayments in touch with financial mentors, and just last month proactively signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FinCap formalising the two organisation's already good working relationship and commitment to working together towards good outcomes for consumers.

FSF is still firm in its stance that passing any further legislation will not make a difference to harm being caused by irresponsible lenders unless it is properly enforced and the Commerce Commission sufficiently resourced to so.

The FSF's submission can be downloaded here.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Financial Services Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment.

The bill already includes a cap on the total cost of borrowing, which means people taking out high-cost loans will never have to pay back more than twice the amount they originally borrowed, including interest and fees.More>>

 

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 