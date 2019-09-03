0800 JACINDA, the Opportunities Party and What Happens Next

The Opportunities Party is serious about communicating with New Zealanders about important change. We’re changing too, to better reflect our messages and strategy to 2020.

Yesterday the party hijacked John Tamihere’s 0800 JACINDA number to announce the launch of our new branding in Wellington on 3 October 2019. Hundreds of concerned Kiwis called the number and continue to call it today, getting a laugh and a message in the process.

Geoff Simmons, Leader of TOP, says “Let’s be clear, TOP achieved three things - it shows that TOP is serious about 2020 and its new branding, it utterly mocks the notion of criminalising the homeless and reinforces that TOP’s policy is to house everyone. Mr Tamihere referred to us as supporters - we’re not.”

The 0800 JACINDA hijacking was organised by TOP Board member Matt Zwartz, the architect of the new brand and the party’s Creative Director. He says, “We are starting as we mean to go on, using satire to highlight the facile hypocrisy and lack of vision demonstrated by our current politicians, at all levels. The public should expect more, and better, to come.”

The Opportunities Party will be posting specific information to the brand relaunch on our social media and direct invitations to our members and volunteers.

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to download) in either

MP3 format or in OGG format.

© Scoop Media

