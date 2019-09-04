Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Time to smack the smoke and vaping companies out of the park

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

Time to smack the smoke and vaping companies out of the park: New Zealand Maori Council calls for tighter regulations

“How is it we accept that vaping should be some sort of alternative to smoking and therefore nothing to see here, let’s just accept that the 2025 target of a smoke free New Zealand won’t be met and lets all get on the vape. I have never heard such lunacy coming from health providers and promoters and Government policy makers in my life.” Said Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council.

The New Zealand Maori Council has come out swinging against global tobacco giant Phillip Morris and their representative who claim “it’s the right thing to do” in terms of transition from smoking to vaping:

“I have never heard so much swill and nonsense coming from the mouth of a paid employee from a company who has presided over the deaths of probably millions of people worldwide by their smokes now somehow suggesting vaping is an alternative – a company that owns these types of products and are of course pushing to make a profit. I would remind Philip Morris and any other cancer encouraging tobacco companies that no one in their reasonable mind would accept that sort of behaviour.” Tukaki has said

“The harsh reality is that Maori are more likely to be smoker or to have been smokers and we also have the highest rates of lung cancer in the country. Its also a reality that these smoke companies have been trying to form partnerships with Maori and Pacific communities not because they are promoting some sort of alternative but because they are selling products – they are selling products to the most vulnerable in our community, our people – they sure as hell are not saving them.” Tukaki said

“What I also find remarkable is that little money trail has apparently found its way into our research community - Marewa Glover set up the Centre for Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty and Smoking in 2018 and in just one year has received $1.5 million from the US-based Foundation for a Smoke Free World – who funds that? Phillip Morris. So I’d like to know just who else the vapers and the smoke companies are funding including health promotion outfits.” Tukaki said

Let’s face they are all plying a trade amongst the most vulnerable in our society and its not always clear who is paying the piper. To stop this hoha this is what the Maori Council will be forceful on when it comes to politicians and policy makers:

We need to rededicate the nation to be smoke free by 2025
There needs to be a public register of donations and funding made by the tobacco companies to New Zealand organisations and individuals – and that should be expanded to include the vaping industry
The vaping industry should be bought under the same laws and rules and the tobacco companies – that includes a ban on advertising, a ban on sponsorship and more labelling around the harmful impacts of vaping on society
The Ministry of Education should create a new policy or update the existing policy around the banning of products from schools and school grounds
Vaping should be included in rules regarding public spaces and all advertising in public view or space should be banned

“Now this is not Maori Council being some sort of fun police. The reality is we have the responsibility to prevent lung cancer and preventable disease as a nation. My goal here is to ensure that we reduce the rates for Maori and that must include busting the old business model of some of the health promotion organisations who do nothing more than condition us all into acceptance. If we reduce these rates of cancer the impact on the health system can be measured in the savings of tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars. But the impact to whanau can only be measured in life lived to the fullest and for the longest.” Tukaki said

“And my message to big tobacco and the vaping sector? On your bikes. My message to the Associate Minister of Health responsible for this area – be bold and be brave, fight against the tide and don’t get swept up the by the hoha / nonsense.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes:
• New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes
• Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed
• Letting friends and family join their $10,000 deposit assistance together
• Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite rather than selling to KiwiBuild buyers More>>

 

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 