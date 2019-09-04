New hope for Kiwi families

4 September 2019 – FOR IMMEDIATE USE

Government’s fresh approach to progressive home ownership offers new hope for Kiwi families

Community Housing Aotearoa says the Government’s new approach to home ownership is a win for the many thousands of New Zealanders seeking an affordable place to call home.

“We’re especially heartened by the Government’s intention to partner in a more meaningful way with community housing providers,” says Scott Figenshow, Chief Executive of Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA).

“This makes so much sense as housing providers and other groups have decades of knowledge and expertise delivering progressive home ownership products, including rent to buy, shared ownership, and home ownership on leasehold land. In communities across New Zealand, our sector members are already working with over 1000 families seeking safe, warm, affordable housing.”

Mr Figenshow was commenting on the announcement today that $400 million has been allocated for a progressive home ownership scheme that could include rent to buy and shared ownership plans, among other things (https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/115521025/kiwibuild-reset-100000-home-target-scrapped-400m-progressive-ownership-introduced-among-other-changes). He welcomed the re-set of the Government’s approach to solving the country’s housing crisis.

“We’ve been saying for a long time that the Government needs to partner with organisations and individuals already working to help whānau find homes, and we’re pleased the Government has responded to that call from the sector.

“There are many ways to help people into their own homes and we’re looking forward to working alongside Te Matapihi and the iwi-based entities supported by Te Puni Kokiri’s Te Ara Mauwhare initiative to ensure today’s announcements work equally well to build Māori housing capacity, as well as meet the diverse needs of Pacific families.

“We’re all in this together and we all benefit when New Zealanders have access to housing that meets a wide range needs that vary from place to place, including the ability to own.”

Mr Figenshow says the Government’s announcement today shows it understands that a single one-size-fits-all solution is not the answer, and he points to initiatives such as KiwiBuy (https://kiwibuy.kiwi/) as an example of an innovative approach offering a good pathway into home ownership for New Zealand families.

