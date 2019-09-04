Phil Goff Urged To Defer Pre-Election CCO Appointments

Council candidate Mark Thomas has written to Auckland Mayor Phil Goff urging him to follow central government pre-election practice and defer plans to appoint new council controlled organisation board appointments.

This Thursday’s Appointments’ Committee, which Mr Goff chairs, intends to appoint several new CCO board members with other matters, including the replacement of retiring Auckland Transport Chair Dr Lester Levy, being dealt in the confidential part of the agenda.

Mr Thomas says with Auckland Council election voting commencing in just over two weeks it is inappropriate for the council to make significant decisions like this.

Mr Thomas’ email to Mayor Goff follows:

3 September 2019

Dear Phil, I see the Appointments' Committee this week has reports recommending it make appointments to three council controlled organisation's: COMET, the Auckland War Memorial Museum and MOTAT.

I see on the confidential agenda there are further CCO appointment issues to be progressed. I expect this involves the replacement of the Chair of Auckland Transport and another director as their terms end on 31 October.

In neither of the COMET and AWMM/MOTAT papers is mention made of the election period that is currently underway. This would seem an oversight.

As you know, voting begins in just over two weeks. I think it is inappropriate for the current council to make decisions on CCO board appointments so close to the end of its term.

You will be very familiar with the Cabinet Office circular on Government Decisions and Actions in the Pre-election Period which, among others things, advises governments' to avoid making significant appointments.

The Chair of Auckland Transport would certainly fall into this category.

I would appreciate you confirming you intend to follow a similar approach and defer council CCO board appointments to the new term.

Regards

Mark

ends

© Scoop Media

