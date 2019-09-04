Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZEI welcomes Government moves to address teacher shortages

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes Government moves to address teacher shortages in ECE
4 September 2019

NZEI Te Riu Roa has welcomed new Government measures to help relieve the shortage of early childhood education teachers -- but says lifting pay for ECE teachers is the fundamental solution to the crisis facing the sector.

NZEI National Executive early childhood representative Virginia Oakly said it was great to see the Government has recognised the funding crisis in early childhood teaching and taken some action on the issue.

"However, the lasting solution to the shortage will be fair pay for all qualified teachers across the sector. Our children and our teachers are worth it!"

She said severe under-funding of the sector by the previous National Government over nine years had made ECE teaching an unattractive career option, and the $4 million package announced today was a positive step to attract people into the profession.

ENDS

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

