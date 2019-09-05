John Fiso and Stephen Grice ready to step up and help DHB

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

Local authority elections: John Fiso and Stephen Grice ready to step up and help DHB lift its game

Action, Access & Accountability

John Fiso and Stephen Grice believe their fresh, innovative investment and management approach, proven by extensive track records, makes them the right candidates to help the Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) lift its game.

“The citizens of the Capital and Coast region deserve tangible outcomes and value for money,’’ John says.

“Having recently taken over a struggling health practice in one of the region’s most disadvantaged communities, I have observed first hand an ineffective funding model that does not cater for the complex needs of struggling communities. There has been a disconnect between DHB policy and implementation in the community it serves,” he says.

John is the chairman of Pacific Health Plus, the only Pacific-for-Pacific healthcare provider in Porirua, and is passionate about improving access to medical services, bringing greater accountability and positive change to an underperforming health sector.

Stephen is also on the board of Pacific Health Plus, and his priority is to ensure everyone in the region has access to good health services. He wants them to be delivered equitably and efficiently and to increase transparency so that people can trust health delivery.

Both men have broad business backgrounds and governance experience.

“An overhaul by candidates who have the credentials to quickly improve performance and get results is urgently needed,” John says. “That is why we are standing for election to the CCDHB.

“We need to see more service delivery in the community, more accountability, and a measurable return on investment.

“This needs to happen ASAP with a focus on those with the highest health needs – infants, elderly, and people with acute health problems – otherwise this country will face a health crisis costing billions.

“Getting involved in the bureaucracy and politics of our health system was not high on my list until I saw what needed to get done,” John says. “Now, Stephen and I are committed to making a much-needed difference.”

Stephen says the CCDHB urgently needs new board members with the governance and management experience, vision, and skills to improve health services.

“Creating innovative solutions and solving of complex issues has been key to our success thus far,” he says. “Setting aspirational but achievable goals and measuring outcomes against these is what we have done in education, scientific research, sport, community and economic development.

“Now, we want to share what we know to help the 320,000 residents in the Capital & Coast district enjoy healthier lives,” Stephen says.

Courageous new leadership

John and Stephen believe courageous new leadership that brings a smart innovative investment strategy is

urgently required to:

• focus on prevention now to save lives and money in the future

• immediately improve health services

• better deliver health services, especially at the community level

• clearly define a view of ‘equity’ in the DHB health system that everyone understands

• determine ways to achieve this with accountability for change

• immediately respond to our mental health crisis.



Time for change

“District Health Boards are twenty years old and need a shake up,” Stephen says.

“The CCDHB is a significant employer, service provider and purchaser so innovative, modern and smart strategy and execution are essential to ensure the ‘beast’ can increase the long-term wealth and health of the region.

“As ‘change agents’ who are not afraid of action, we can help the CCDHB with its Health System Plan to improve outcomes and equity for people in the region,” he says.

Focus on prevention

John and Stephen are encouraged to see the CCDHB recognise prevention services to target improvements in high-need populations and reduce inequities.

“We agree it is time to focus on prevention,” John says.

“We need services to aid healthy eating, lifestyles, education and wellness, where there is the greatest need.

“These new services must be modern, efficient, focused and relevant to the communities they serve. They must be delivered in the context of the social, economic, cultural and spiritual needs of the individual, families and communities to be effective.”

Delivery to the people

John and Stephen believe we need to narrow the gap between what happens within the offices of the DHBs and what is reaching the people who need help the most.

“There needs to be a change in the way we address equity; it is not about spreadsheets and engagement strategies,” Stephen says. “It is about putting in place practical measures to deliver health services to communities in greatest need.”

Finally

“We want better access to healthcare for all, improved accountability for better outcomes, and commitment to action,” John says.

“In its strategic statement of intent, the CCDHB has said that it has a strong focus on achieving equitable health outcomes for our communities, particularly for Māori, Pacific peoples, people with disabilities and other communities experiencing inequities – we will make this happen,” Stephen says.

Voting opens on September 20 and closes at noon on October 12.





Biographies

John Fiso:

John has extensive governance and management experience in education, health and economic development sectors. He has served as chairman of the Independent Tertiary Education Providers of NZ (ITENZ) and on the boards of Pacific Co-operation Foundation, Ako Aotearoa, Volleyball NZ, and the Pacific Business Trust. He was awarded the NZ Order of Merit for services to sport, education and the Pasifika community and was named Wellingtonian of the Year for services to education in 2016. John founded the NZ Institute of Sport, a three-tier education institute with foundation, vocational and graduate programmes. John is the chairman of Pacific Health Plus, the only Pacific healthcare provider in Porirua, and is passionate about improving access to medical services, bringing greater accountability and positive change to an underperforming health sector.

Stephen Grice:

Stephen Grice is on the board of Pacific Health Plus in Cannons Creek and his priorities in our region are to ensure everyone has access to good health services. He wants them to be delivered equitably and efficiently and to increase transparency so that people can trust health delivery. Stephen and his partner have three adult sons who were all brought up in the Wellington region. Stephen was educated at the University of Canterbury, obtaining a PhD in Chemistry in 1992. Since graduating, Stephen has worked in technology in the private sector. His broad commercial experience has taken him into many fields of business from information technology to banking, finance, transport, digital advertising, legal services, and health automation. Stephen helped deliver New Zealand’s first online medical laboratory testing system, speeding up the processing and delivery of pathology results directly to GPs’ clinics. As part of the Action and Access team, Stephen would like to bring new focus to community-led delivery of primary health care and innovation.

ends

© Scoop Media

