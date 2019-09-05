Proactive release of Kiwibuild reset documents
Thursday, 5 September 2019, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Please find the proactive release of housing-related
documents at the link below:
https://www.hud.govt.nz/residential-housing/changes-to-the-government-build-programme/related-documents/
The
cabinet paper and some advice provided by the Ministry of
Housing and Urban Development about the KiwiBuild reset and
the government build programme is being proactively
released…
