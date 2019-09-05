Commitment to alternative home ownership models welcomed

September 5, 2019.



Trust welcomes Government’s fresh commitment to alternative home ownership models

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust welcomes the Government’s reset of its affordable housing policy unveiled yesterday, saying it’s a positive step forward for thousands of low-to-moderate income New Zealanders.

The Kiwibuild reset comprises major changes, including a $400m progressive home ownership scheme for up to 4000 families, and a general move for increased support for first-home buyers.

The Trust’s innovative Secure Home programme, launched earlier this year, is an example of a progressive home ownership model that the Government could support as part of its commitment to deliver progressive home ownership within the national community housing sector.

Trust Executive Officer Julie Scott says: “This is fantastic news for the hundreds of people living in Queenstown and Wanaka on our waiting list that we hope to assist into Secure Home over the next few years. If we can receive financial assistance from the Government, we can help even more than currently anticipated and speed up the process.

“With previous Government assistance for progressive home ownership, we helped more than 100 households into their own homes over a 10-year period. It’s really exciting to see Government once again backing alternative home ownership models.”

As part of the reset, the Welcome Home Loan and HomeStart grant – which allows buyers to get Government-guaranteed loans and $10,000 grants for deposits – have also been reformed. Both policies now allow first home buyers to buy houses with a deposit of just five per cent instead of the previous ten per cent requirement.

“KiwiSaver withdrawals, HomeStart grants and the Welcome Home Loan have all been approved for use under our Secure Home programme, so we’re delighted to hear these products will be made available to even more households,” Scott adds. “The challenge of saving for a 10 per cent deposit in our district is seriously challenging when rents are the highest in the country relative to income.”

