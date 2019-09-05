Ōpōtiki District Council declares a Climate Change Emergency

At today’s Ordinary Council Meeting, Members of Extinction Rebellion Ōpōtiki urged ODC to make a Climate & Ecological Emergency Declaration (CEED), including signing the Local Government Leaders’ Climate Change Declaration 2017, giving notice to central government for urgent action on the climate change crisis and ecological breakdown.

Extinction Rebellion recognises the critical importance of protecting natural habitats as the most significant way to store greenhouse gases, in addition to reducing emissions.

The vulnerability of the region, which includes many small coastal and inland settlements, to sea level rise and extreme weather events was highlighted. Opotiki District Councillors voted to declare a Climate Change Emergency.

Mayor, John Forbes, and four of the five councilors present voted in favour of the motion that “Ōpōtiki District Council declares a Climate Change Emergency and will consider further policies and initiatives as part of future planning processes.”

Extinction Rebellion Ōpōtiki will continue petitioning ODC for the Declaration to include an Ecological Emergency amendment. Community education regarding the looming effects of climate change and our critical window of climate change action is a priority.

