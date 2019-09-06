Defamation Proceedings Issued Against NZME



Friday 6th of September 2019

Defamation Proceedings Issued Against NZME, an NZME Reporter and a former employee and now competitor

On Friday the 6th of September 2019, Grahame Christian issued defamation proceedings in the High Court in Auckland against;

• NZME Publishing Limited, the publisher of the NZ Herald

• One of its journalists Michael Valintine

• Murray Bain a former employee and now competitor of Smart Environmental Ltd

Mr Christian is the founder of Smart Environmental Limited (Smart), and although no longer a member of the management team, remains a director and shareholder of the company.

The proceedings are the result of NZME publishing two articles that in Mr. Christian’s opinion were false and defamatory to him personally, as well as damaging to the company.

“I am disappointed to have to take this step,” said Mr Christian, “but I feel a deep responsibility to stand up for all of the people who have worked together over the last 26 years to make Smart into the leading New Zealand-owned waste company. Any compensatory award in my favour will be donated to charities focused on looking after our coastlines and waterways.”

As these proceedings are now before the High Court, no further comment will be made.

ends

