Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Your life may depend on it - step up and get fire safe

Friday, 6 September 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Your life may depend on it - step up and get fire safe


People are being urged to make sure their homes have basic fire prevention, set up and in working order, following the death of a 97-year-old man in a house fire on Auckland’s Northshore last Friday.

"This was a preventable tragedy," Fire and Emergency Te Hiku /Auckland Manager Ron Devlin says.

"Our crews found a heater too close to combustible materials in the burnt- out house and they couldn’t find any evidence of smoke detectors.

"If smoke detectors had been present, neighbours may have been able to raise the alarm faster or the man himself may have become aware of the danger more quickly. Fires can be fatal in five minutes so early warning is vital.

"This was the second death in a fire since July this year and it is two too many.

"I’m asking people to step up and physically check if they have working smoke alarms in their homes. Check they are working by pressing the button. If they don’t have smoke alarms, put them in. Or call Fire and Emergency 0800 693 473 for advice."

Ron Devlin says people should also take a close look at the way they heat their homes.

"Too many fires are caused by heaters placed too close to furniture or curtains. Keep them a metre away, or consider an alternative, safer source of heating.

"See if you have a clear route out of the house in case of fire. If you don’t, plan one - and walk the family through it. An easy way to make your escape plan is by visiting www.escapemyhouse.nz

"And if you are looking out for an elderly or vulnerable person, part of checking in on them should include these basic fire checks. They are as important as making sure there’s enough food in the fridge.

"It’s important people go the extra mile for themselves and for any vulnerable relatives and neighbours and proactively make sure they and their loved ones are fire safe.

"Their lives may depend on it."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 