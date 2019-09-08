Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call for more funding to stop plague of wallabies

Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:56 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird


Forest & Bird calls for more funding to stop plague of wallabies

Forest & Bird says the government urgently needs to fund wallaby control, before the pest reaches plague proportions.

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann.

Wallabies eat native trees and plants in the undergrowth of forests and compete with native wildlife for food. They also damage tall tussock grasslands, leaving bare ground and increasing soil erosion.

“They are like giant rabbits that eat their way through native bush, reducing the species of plants and trees by 57%.

“They pose an enormous threat economically and environmentally,” says Dr Stirnemann.

Populations of dama wallabies in the Rotorua lakes region are dangerously high and threatening new areas, she says.

“They pose a terrible risk to native forests in Te Urewera and the Kaimai ranges, which they are edging closer to as they expand in numbers.

“If they get established in those beautiful, mature forests, the consequences would be disastrous,” Dr Stirnemann says.

People have reported seeing 20 to 30 wallabies a night around the Rotorua lakes.

The small, grey dama wallabies can move long distances quickly and have just started spreading into Waikato for the first time, Dr Stirnemann says.

Forest & Bird Canterbury regional manager Nicky Snoyink says wallabies also pose a serious threat to Aoraki Mount Cook and the fragile Mackenzie Basin.

Hundreds of thousands of Bennett’s wallabies are believed to live within the South Canterbury containment area, which is bordered by the Waitaki River, Lake Tekapo and the Rangitata River.

They are quickly spreading from the 900,000 hectare containment area into the mountains, where they eat rare native plants and mushrooms.

“Wallabies are spreading into the upper Waitaki and Mackenzie Basin.

“They’re grazers, so they pose a serious threat to rare alpine plants.

“Once established in alpine areas, they will be difficult to eradicate,” Ms Snoyink says.

The Bennett’s wallaby weighs up to 18kg and eats six times more than a rabbit.

The government provided funding for wallaby control in South Canterbury until 1992, when farmers in the containment area were handed responsibility for controlling the pests. Since then, wallaby numbers in the south have escalated.

Dr Stirnemann says farms and forestry will also suffer if wallaby populations explode, because they eat large amounts of pasture grass and young pine trees.

Wallabies have already been sighted in fresh territories in Auckland, Northland, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Wellington, Marlborough, Southland, and the West Coast.

If wallabies are allowed to spread without further control, the Ministry for Primary Industries estimates that in 10 years they will cost $84 million per year in economic losses.

The current annual impact of wallabies is $28 million.

Effective control would cost about $7.4 million a year for 10 years, says Dr Stirnemann.

In 2017 to 2018 only about $1.38 million was spent on wallaby control by local and central government and private landowners, she says.

“It’s shocking that we’re not putting more funding into dealing with this plague of wallabies that’s moving across both the North and South islands,” says Dr Stirnemann.

The two species of wallabies, dama and Bennett’s, were introduced to New Zealand from Australia, in much the same way as possums.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Spending The Budget: Boost To Maintain Mental Health Services

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health have announced that $6 million of funding has been confirmed for existing, but currently unfunded, mental health services at 22 general practices and a kaupapa Māori provider spread across seven District Health Boards. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 