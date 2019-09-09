NZMA Welcomes Government Pledge of $6M for Mental Health
Monday, 9 September 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Medical Association
The New Zealand Medical Association welcomes the latest
pledge by the Government to inject $6 million for medical
centres nationwide to boost mental health services.
“NZMA advocated for the Government to support existing
services for GP practices already providing mental health
services and we’re delighted that the Government has
prioritised funding for GP practices already making a
difference for those with mental health needs, their
whānau and their community,” says Dr Kate Baddock,
Chair of NZMA.
“It’s vital that current mental
health providers have confidence in funding going forward
and NZMA is encouraged by the Government’s intent to put
aside $30 million for a first round of funding for new
providers of free mental health services as a further step
to developing the mental health services we need in
Aotearoa.”
