NZMA Welcomes Government Pledge of $6M for Mental Health

The New Zealand Medical Association welcomes the latest pledge by the Government to inject $6 million for medical centres nationwide to boost mental health services.

“NZMA advocated for the Government to support existing services for GP practices already providing mental health services and we’re delighted that the Government has prioritised funding for GP practices already making a difference for those with mental health needs, their whānau and their community,” says Dr Kate Baddock, Chair of NZMA.

“It’s vital that current mental health providers have confidence in funding going forward and NZMA is encouraged by the Government’s intent to put aside $30 million for a first round of funding for new providers of free mental health services as a further step to developing the mental health services we need in Aotearoa.”



